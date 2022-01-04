Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 485 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,711 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,712,000 after acquiring an additional 776,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

