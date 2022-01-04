Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

