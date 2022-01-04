Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NYSE:ALG traded up $7.82 on Tuesday, hitting $156.97. 35,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $134.54 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.06.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $2,379,540. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

