Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:VCV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. 70,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,314. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.