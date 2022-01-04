Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BRW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. 454,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,115. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 34,720 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $157,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 457,641 shares of company stock worth $2,105,710 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $7,833,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

