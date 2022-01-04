Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BRW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. 454,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,115. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $4.81.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 34,720 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $157,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 457,641 shares of company stock worth $2,105,710 over the last quarter.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
