Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. 113,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

