Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $6.61 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $283.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.35 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

