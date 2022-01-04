Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,297,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,509,000 after acquiring an additional 434,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after acquiring an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,475,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

INFO stock opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

