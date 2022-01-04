Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $1,949,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $629,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,960 shares of company stock worth $7,596,107 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 stock opened at $138.95 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

