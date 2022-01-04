Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.43.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $404.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

