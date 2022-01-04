Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after acquiring an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.03.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

