Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.21

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.21 and last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 3295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$996.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$159.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

About Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

