iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 104,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 930,915 shares.The stock last traded at $26.59 and had previously closed at $26.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

