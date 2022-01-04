Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the November 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.50. 9,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.76. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.43 and a one year high of $101.60.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.