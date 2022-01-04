Short Interest in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) Increases By 154.5%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ OTEC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,781,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,740,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,603,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

