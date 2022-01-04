Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PME traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 118,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 67.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

