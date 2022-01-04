First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the November 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 159.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $61.04. 2,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $62.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

