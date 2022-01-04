Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,017,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDGL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 210,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.27. Vivos has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

