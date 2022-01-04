United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.39

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 9333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

