UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.67

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 48357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get UBS Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.