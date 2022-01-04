Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EFAS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.48. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

