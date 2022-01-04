Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.38

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $542.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 21,435 shares of company stock worth $379,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,875,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 110,986 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.