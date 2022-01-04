Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EUMNF stock remained flat at $$0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Euro Manganese has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Get Euro Manganese alerts:

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.