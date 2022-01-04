Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in December

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of HTHIY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,225. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $130.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

