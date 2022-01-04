Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 77,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,387,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

LU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.02.

Get Lufax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lufax by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765,291 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lufax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,355,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,317 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.