$165.18 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post sales of $165.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.97 million and the lowest is $158.70 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $66.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $518.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $526.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $673.37 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $739.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLYA. Truist Securities upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

PLYA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 72,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $291,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,474,050 shares valued at $68,786,749. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $155,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

