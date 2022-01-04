Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post $88.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.70 million and the highest is $89.90 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $83.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $343.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.20 million to $345.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $367.45 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $385.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,062,000 after buying an additional 86,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,947,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 131.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $40.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

