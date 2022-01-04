Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will post sales of $92.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $92.60 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $372.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $372.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $385.03 million, with estimates ranging from $382.40 million to $387.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,547. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

