Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,731 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $18,131,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.04 and a 200-day moving average of $332.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

