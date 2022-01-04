Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 36,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 430,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,328,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $186.21 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68. The company has a market capitalization of $208.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

