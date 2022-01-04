Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

IWS stock opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.65 and a 52 week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

