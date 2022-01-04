Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,404,000 after purchasing an additional 153,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $165.24 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

