Brokerages Anticipate AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AIkido Pharma.

AIKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. AIkido Pharma has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

