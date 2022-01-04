$372.75 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce $372.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.20 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $246.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.79%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859 over the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

