U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 9,434 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $57,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

