Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 74.1% in December

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,690,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Great Elm Group in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,275. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

