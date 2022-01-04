CashHand (CHND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $303.00

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded up 54% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, CashHand has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. CashHand has a market capitalization of $66,751.75 and $303.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020237 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,687 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.