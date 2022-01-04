Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Down 10.4%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s share price fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.61. 20,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 604,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDXS. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Codexis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Codexis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

