Bitcloud Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $105,903.26 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,371.71 or 1.00445019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00092536 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00294846 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.00489475 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00153348 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,232,560 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.