Dotmoovs Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.20 Million (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $10.85 million and $1.20 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dotmoovs has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00052414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dotmoovs Profile

Dotmoovs is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

