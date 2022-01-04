Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0111

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $90.49 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00363674 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.