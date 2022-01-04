Permission Coin (ASK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $282,470.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $23.16 million and approximately $282,470.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.37 or 0.08236260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00079725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,226.53 or 1.00130543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007549 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,417,953,398 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

