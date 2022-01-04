Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $525.89 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.59 or 0.00014217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $525.89 million and $61.28 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00073420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.32 or 0.08152906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,370.80 or 1.00006544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,774,601 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.