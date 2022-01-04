JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $72.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

PFG stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.80. 59,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,030. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

