Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target to €245.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €237.00 ($269.32) to €245.00 ($278.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.35.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

PDRDY stock remained flat at $$47.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.