JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target to 1,800.00

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,650.00 to 1,800.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $615.33.

Get Abcam alerts:

NASDAQ ABCM traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. 1,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69. Abcam has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Abcam by 8.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abcam by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.