Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the November 30th total of 697,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on PROSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PROSY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

