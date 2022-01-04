Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Drops By 87.7%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the November 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RCRUY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 193,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. Recruit has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor. The Media & Solutions segment provides marketing and human resource services.

