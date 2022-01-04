Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $900.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $845.18.

Shares of TSLA traded down $53.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,146.50. 1,543,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,398,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 371.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,071.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.22. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

