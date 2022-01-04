Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.99 Per Share

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.43 and the lowest is $4.33. AutoNation posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $17.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.87 to $17.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $19.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $4,327,847.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 699,359 shares of company stock valued at $86,832,779. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $114.58. 18,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,412. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

